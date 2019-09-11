Sports bodies to be charged for using sports facilities in Punjab

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has decided to charge rates for the use of all existing sports facilities under administrative control of the PSB/DSOs across the province

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sports Punjab (SBP) has decided to charge rates for the use of all existing sports facilities under administrative control of the PSB/DSOs across the province.

Various rates have been fixed for getting any sports facility by educational institutions, sports clubs or firms.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Wednesday said that they were already receiving charges against the use of sports facility, adding that SBP was going to centralise the rates of sports facilities and these rates would be available at portal. He said that any club or company could reserve the gymnasium, grounds or other sports facilities through online system from anywhere. He said that the sports department would get revenue through this initiative and it would be spent on renovation of the sports infrastructure.

However, he said that rates would not be applied to routine practice by the players at sports facilities.

Rana Nadeem Anjum said that district sports officers (DSOs) have been asked to send the proposed rates to the central authorities for approval.

The SBP has fixed various rates against different games including athletic, basketball, badminton, hockey ground, Kabaddi ground, lawn tennis court, multipurpose hall, boxing ring, cricket ground, football ground and others.

The rates would be charged according to the specified categories including public education institutions, private education institutions, registered sports clubs, govt departments/organisations and private departments/financial institutions or non-governmnetal organisations (NGOs).