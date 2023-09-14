Sports calendar and strategy being devised for future of sports: Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said that a sustainable sports Calendar and strategy are being devised and this working will be beneficial to a great extent for the future of sports in the province.

He said this at the concluding ceremony of Sports board Punjab's High Performance Tennis Training Camp here at the SBP Tennis academy on Thursday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary and Director Camp Rashid Malik and a large number of young tennis players, coaches and officials were also present on this occasion.

Shahid Zaman said that the sports of the Punjab province has been put in the right direction. "We have organized several sports events and training camps in the recent past and this positive practice will continue in future as well under a systematic manner".

He said preparation of biennial sports calendar is in progress and this sports calendar will continue to benefit players in the future. "An effective sports strategy is being carved out to promote sports culture and bring out new talent from across the province".

Secretary Sports Punjab said that Sports Board Punjab's High Performance Free Tennis Training Camp has played a key role in improving the game of young players.

"This camp was organised to provide an opportunity to young tennis players to improve their game skills. The camp probables must utilize the valuable training and techniques they learnt under the supervision of expert coaches at the camp in their future competitive events".

Director Camp Rashid Malik on this occasion expressed his gratitude to Secretary Sports Punjab and Sports Board Punjab for organizing High Performance Free Tennis Training Camp. "Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman is fully cooperating with us for the promotion of tennis".

Later Shahid Zaman distributed cash prizes and shields among the players, coaching and officials participating in the camp. Camp Director Rashid Malik, Davis Cupper coach Heera Ashiq, Ahmed Babar, Imran Bhatti, Camp Coordinator Faheem Siddiqui and Physical Trainer Syed Azhar Hussain were given cash prizes.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman was also introduced with all camp probables.

As many as 36 boys and girls of different age groups participated in the one and half month-long camp organized under the supervision of qualified coaches such as Davis Cupper Heera Ashiq, Ahmed Babar and Imran Bhatti.