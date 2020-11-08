Sports calendar issue for Nov, Dec

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :A good news for sports lovers as sports Calendar for Nov and December has been issued.

The schedule for conducting various competitions has been prepared.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qamar - u-Zaman Qaisrani here on Sunday.

The three days Pakistan sports festival would be staged for special persons in the city on December Ist.

Sports board Punjab would also conduct championships of various games in two months.

According to sports calendar, the sports competitions has begun as District karate championship was held at sports gymnasium today.

Inter-tehsil badminton male and female competitions would be held from November 11 to November13.

Similarly, Inter-tehsil table tennis male and female competitions would be held from November 17 to 19.

Inter-tehsil athletic competitions will be held at sports complex from November 17 to November19.

Blind cricket tournament would be played at Multan cricket ground from November 27 to 29.

The 10 kilometers marathon and two kilometers fun race would be held on December 30.

Marathon race would be started from Emerson college and culminated at Pull Mauj Darya.

The ten sports competitions would be held in Pakistan sports festival in which special persons hailing from across the country would participate.

APP /sak