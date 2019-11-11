Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade has said that Pakistan can promote positive image through sports diplomacy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade has said that Pakistan can promote positive image through sports diplomacy.Talking at the inauguration ceremony of Golf tournament in the Bahria Town, the ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade said that we can strengthen friendship and cooperation between different countries through sports diplomacy.

He thanked the efforts of the management of the Bahria Town Ltd.The competition is being contested in different categories including professionals, senior professionals, amateurs, ladies and juniors from recognized golf clubs of Pakistan.