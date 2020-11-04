UrduPoint.com
Sports Circle Condoled Death Of Hockey Legend Abdul Rasheed

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:11 PM

Hockey legend and former Olympian Abdul Rasheed Jr. died in Bannu after a long illness at the age of 79. His funeral prayers was offered at Bannu Tarang Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon and was laid to rest in his native village graveyard

He won the gold in 1968 Olympics, silver in 1972 Olympics and bronze in 1976 Olympics. Legendary Rasheed Junior will always be remembered.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, condoled the death of Olympian Abdul Rasheed Junior.

They, in separate condolence messages, expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Abdul Rashid Junior, prayed for the departed soul, and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan lauded the services being rendered by late Rasheed Jr and for this, he would be remembered forever.

He said that the nation has suffered a great loss as a real asset for the nation.

He said Abdul Rasheed Jr was a talented person and provided unmatched services in field hockey.

Former Olympian Rasheed, one of the finest centre forward the Pakistan hockey has ever produced, was a gifted spearhead who had many records to his name in those days when Pakistan team was a force to reckon with at international level due to possession of all major international hockey titles.

Late 79-year-old Rasheed represented the country in three Olympics, he was part of the 1968 Olympic gold medal winning team , 1972 silver medal team and 1976 Olympic bronze medal team. The humble and down to earth Rasheed had the unique distinction of being the top scorer of 1968 and 1972 Olympics.

He also represented the country in the 1971 World Cup. At the time of his retirement from international hockey, he emerged as Pakistan's highest goal scorer at international level with a tally of 96 goals. He will be buried in home town Bannu.

Meanwhile President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, former President KP Olympic Association and former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah and the entire hockey family of the country have condoled the death of former Olympian Abdul Rasheed.

They showered praise on the outstanding services rendered by late Rasheed for the cause of hockey and said he will always be remembered in Pakistan hockey books for his illustrious career. Late Rasheed Junior served the game in many roles, as a player, a coach, manager and selector and a hockey icon who was an inspiration for the hockey players.

They expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

His death has left a line of mourning all over Pakistan and especially sports circles have termed his death as a great tragedy. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has produced many of the best hockey players but Bannu has played a major role in this.

The identity of Bannu has become a game of hockey. Bannu has played the role of a nursery in hockey and the best players from this district emerged in 1848 in East India. Herbert Benjamin Edwards of the company brought to light the existence of Dhulipnagar in 1848 by Herbert Benjamin Edwardes. He was a lieutenant in the private army in the East India Company.

Later it was renamed Edwards in 1869. In 1903 it was renamed Bannu. It was a hockey attacking game. The soldiers took a keen interest in it and so did the youth here. He played hockey to the fullest and made a name for himself all over the world.

One of them was Rasheed Jr. who later became an Olympian and played a key role in many important victories for Pakistan. He won Olympic medals and at the same time, he made fans all over the world with his sport.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's district Bannu has produced many brilliant field hockey players for Pakistan. Hockey has been the district's identity. In fact, Bannu has played the role of a nursery for Pakistan hockey, producing many greats of the game.

More Stories From Sports

