Sports, Co-curricular activities to be promoted in public sector universities

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A meeting of vice chancellors of public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here, on Friday, to look into the possibilities for strengthening and promoting sports and co-curricular activities in public sector universities.

Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Vice Chancellor University of Swabi Prof. Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak, and Vice Chancellor Islamia College University, Peshawar Prof. Dr. Gul Majid Khan.

The meeting discussed both short and long term plans in light of existing facilities for sports and co-curricular activities.

The vice chancellors vowed to provide high-standard sports facilities in all universities of the province. They also discussed how, in addition to sports events, other co-curricular activities, such as seminars, joint outreach and networking activities, could be held on a regular basis at all campuses to bring harmony and cohesion among the youth that would contribute towards national unity and peace.