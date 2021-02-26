UrduPoint.com
Sports Competitions Starts At Division Level

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:10 PM

Sport competitions on Friday started at schools and colleges of the division under the auspices of Shaheed Benazirabad Divisional Sports Committee, girl and boy students of Sanghar, Shaheed Benzirabad and Naushahro Feroze districts were taking part in the sports competitions

The sports at tehsil level in hockey, throw ball, ring ball, Badminton, Wanjh wati, Table tennis, Tug of war, 100 meter race, long jump, cricket and other games would continue till March 01, 2021 in the first phase.

During the second phase the games would commence from March 2 and would continue till March 4 at District level.

The winning girl and boy students teams of second phase would take part in third phase sports event which would be conducted at division level from March 05 to March 07 at Nawabshah.

