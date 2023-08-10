Sports competitions to be held on Independence Day

Pakistan Student Olympic Association (PSOA) would be organizing sports competitions at the grass root level in several cities of the country as to mark the Independence Day (August 14th)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Student Olympic Association (PSOA) would be organizing sports competitions at the grass root level in several cities of the country as to mark the Independence Day (August 14th).

According to President PSOA Maqbool Arain the competitions would be held on August 14 and their preparations have begun.

The competitions include throwball, futsal, football, rope skipping, taekwondo, kung-fu, netball, badminton, tug-of-war, archery and catch ball.

He said the players can participate in four categories in these competitions. Players can participate in four age categories including U-12, U-14, U-17 and U-19, he said.

Arain said instructions have been issued to all institutions, provincial and regional associations associated with PSOA in this regard, to organize sports competitions on August 14 on the occasion of Independence Day.

