Open Menu

Sports Competitions To Be Held On Independence Day

Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Sports competitions to be held on Independence Day

Pakistan Student Olympic Association (PSOA) would be organizing sports competitions at the grass root level in several cities of the country as to mark the Independence Day (August 14th)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Student Olympic Association (PSOA) would be organizing sports competitions at the grass root level in several cities of the country as to mark the Independence Day (August 14th).

According to President PSOA Maqbool Arain the competitions would be held on August 14 and their preparations have begun.

The competitions include throwball, futsal, football, rope skipping, taekwondo, kung-fu, netball, badminton, tug-of-war, archery and catch ball.

He said the players can participate in four categories in these competitions. Players can participate in four age categories including U-12, U-14, U-17 and U-19, he said.

Arain said instructions have been issued to all institutions, provincial and regional associations associated with PSOA in this regard, to organize sports competitions on August 14 on the occasion of Independence Day.

/EXL

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Sports Badminton Student Independence August Olympics All

Recent Stories

Extreme Indian oppression is generating extreme pa ..

Extreme Indian oppression is generating extreme patriotic reaction among Kashmir ..

4 minutes ago
 Philippines' GDP grows 4.3 pct in Q2

Philippines' GDP grows 4.3 pct in Q2

4 minutes ago
 PM, opposition leader to meet again tomorrow to re ..

PM, opposition leader to meet again tomorrow to reach consensus on caretaker PM' ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan isolated in world during Imran Niazi's te ..

Pakistan isolated in world during Imran Niazi's tenure: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

1 minute ago
 Talented youth playing key role in country's progr ..

Talented youth playing key role in country's progress: Wahab Riaz

1 minute ago
 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts off eastern Indones ..

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts off eastern Indonesia

1 minute ago
10 held with narcotics

10 held with narcotics

1 minute ago
 Centuries-old stele unearthed in north China's Heb ..

Centuries-old stele unearthed in north China's Hebei

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 419 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 419 points

6 minutes ago
 PCB re-brands grade-II four-day event as Hanif Moh ..

PCB re-brands grade-II four-day event as Hanif Mohammad Trophy

6 minutes ago
 Turkish security forces 'neutralized' nearly 1,000 ..

Turkish security forces 'neutralized' nearly 1,000 terrorists since Jan. 1

8 minutes ago
 Anti-smog rules 2023 prescribe FIRs, Rs 1 million ..

Anti-smog rules 2023 prescribe FIRs, Rs 1 million fine against violators

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports