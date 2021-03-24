UrduPoint.com
Sports Complex In Kohat District To Be Inaugurated Soon

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:53 PM





PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has expedited work on the state-of-the art sports complex in Kohat district that would soon be inaugurated for sportsman.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, an official of KP sports department said that establishment of standard running track in Kohat sports complex has entered into last stage of completion that would soon be inaugurated for sportsmen and athletes.

The official said it was the longstanding demand of people of Kohat district that was being fulfilled by KP Government.

The facility would also provide opportunities to athletes of Karak, Hangu and adjoining districts besides preparation of youth for national and international games.

