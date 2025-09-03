Sports Complex Murree Opens With Hockey Match
September 03, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Wednesday inaugurated the Sports Complex Murree on the occasion of ‘Maraka Murree Hockey Match’.
DC Shirazi took a detailed review of the arrangements made for the ongoing hockey match and instructed the officers concerned to ensure the best facilities at the Complex. He met the players.
In his remarks on the occasion, DC Shirazi said that the match was a historic and auspicious occasion for the people of Murree.
He said that sports activities were of great importance for the youth as “they not only provide them with a positive direction but also develop skills like discipline, hard work and endurance in them”.
Sports were the backbone in the formation of a healthy society.
“Such events are a means of keeping the youth away from negative activities and promoting positive thinking in the society,” he added.
DC Shirazi further said that the promotion of sports in Murree would not only strengthen healthy trends but also play an important role in highlighting the positive image of the beautiful region.
A large number of citizens attended the ceremony and termed the organization of the hockey match a historic moment.
The participants appreciated the efforts of the administration and welcomed the commitment to promote sports for the youth.
