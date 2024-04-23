Open Menu

Sports Complex Of FDA City Opened For Its Members

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has opened Sports Complex of the FDA City for its members.

Divisional Commissioner/Chairman FDA Management Committee Madam Silwat Saeed visited the sports complex here on Tuesday and reviewed necessary arrangements there.

She directed the FDA officers to ensure availability of necessary facilities for promotion of indoor games. She directed to strictly monitor the presence of deployed staff in the sports complex for ensuring high standard cleanliness and sanitary condition.

Meanwhile, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that separate areas for male and females were provided in the sports complex so that its members could enjoy sports facilities of gymnasium, badminton, squash, table tennis, basketball courts, swimming pools, jogging tracks, etc.

He however appealed to the members of sports complex to ensure implementation on rules and regulations which were prerequisite for running affairs of the complex in a free and fair manner.

