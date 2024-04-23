Sports Complex Of FDA City Opened For Its Members
Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has opened Sports Complex of the FDA City for its members.
Divisional Commissioner/Chairman FDA Management Committee Madam Silwat Saeed visited the sports complex here on Tuesday and reviewed necessary arrangements there.
She directed the FDA officers to ensure availability of necessary facilities for promotion of indoor games. She directed to strictly monitor the presence of deployed staff in the sports complex for ensuring high standard cleanliness and sanitary condition.
Meanwhile, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that separate areas for male and females were provided in the sports complex so that its members could enjoy sports facilities of gymnasium, badminton, squash, table tennis, basketball courts, swimming pools, jogging tracks, etc.
He however appealed to the members of sports complex to ensure implementation on rules and regulations which were prerequisite for running affairs of the complex in a free and fair manner.
Recent Stories
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
More Stories From Sports
-
VC IUB inaugurates Intervarsity Judo Championship39 minutes ago
-
Australian Open Junior Squash medalists warmly welcome on arrival Peshawar59 minutes ago
-
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources2 hours ago
-
Mardan, Peshawar wins Girls, Boys titles in Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis League2 hours ago
-
Bismah, Sadia, Hani progress in ICC Women’s Rankings3 hours ago
-
Central Asian Volleyball League in Islamabad next month3 hours ago
-
UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan3 hours ago
-
Hockey Men’s Nations Cup from May 313 hours ago
-
Inter Milan seal Scudetto in derby thriller with AC Milan4 hours ago
-
Ruben Amorim: Portugal's next coaching superstar, tipped for Liverpool7 hours ago
-
Djokovic skips Madrid Open but is aiming for Rome8 hours ago
-
WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case21 hours ago