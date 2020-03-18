Sports Complexes, grounds, gyms, playing areas locked down: DG Sports

All the Sports Complexes, Grounds, gymnasiums and playing areas have been locked down and the players and visitors have been advised to restrain from using the facilities under Directorate General Sports KP across the province in wake of outbreak of Corona Virus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :All the Sports Complexes, Grounds, gymnasiums and playing areas have been locked down and the players and visitors have been advised to restrain from using the facilities under Directorate General Sports KP across the province in wake of outbreak of Corona Virus pandemic.

Talking to APP, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that they have taken all precautionary measures to protect and prevent the youngsters, specially athletes from infection. He said the Regional Sports Officer and District Sports Officer in all districts have been issued elaborate guidelines in the light of provincial government's decision.

He said the presence of staff at all offices of sports directorate has been curtailed as part of precautionary measure, while banners have been placed outside all sports complexes for guidance of general public.