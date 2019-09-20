UrduPoint.com
Sports Culture Growing In Punjab: Sports Minister

Fri 20th September 2019

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said the sports culture is growing rapidly in the province and the Punjab government, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking effective measures for providing sufficient opportunities to talented players.

He said here on Friday "We have planned to hold month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games and Annual Sports Calendar activities to provide suitable platform to potential youth of the province. "U-16 coaching and training camps are regular feature of Sports board Punjab's policy to groom players at young age.

"We are quite upbeat that these coaching and training camps will prove to be a revolutionary measure for tracing young talented players from all over the province," he added.

Punjab Minister for Sports said: "We are also going to hold Annual Sports Calendar competitions in near future. The competitions of Annual Sports Calendar will be organized at tehsil, district, divisional and provincial level. The data of all talented under-16 players will be gathered during sports competitions of Annual Sports Calendar and then the shining players will be picked for top class camp training under the supervision of qualified coaches." He further said that a compact sports policy is also being devised under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Our sports policy is in final stages of its completion. Under the sports policy, Punjab govt will utilize all resources to trace fresh talent from schools and grassroots level," he added.

