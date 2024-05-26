Open Menu

Sports Day Held At Cholistan University Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Sports Day held at Cholistan University Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur has organized a sports day at sports complex of the varsity premises.

According to a press release issued here, a large number of students including males and females participated in different sports games including Table Tennis, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Musical Chair, Luddo and others.

Speaking at the ceremony held in connection with the sports day, Advisor to Vice Chancellor of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Ali Raza Abbasi said that sports games used to promote positive activities among youth.

He said that Cholistan University had been playing important role in promotion of animal sciences and research work in the region.

Director, Sports, Syed Asif Imran Raza said that community and team work ensured holding of sports day at the varsity.

He said that Sports Department of the Cholistan University would continue its role in organizing sports games events at the varsity.

