Sports Day of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur held

Annual Sports Day of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur was held at King Ground of the school

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Annual sports Day of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur was held at King Ground of the school. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Member board of Governors Sadiq Public School Asif Iqbal Ch was the Chief guest.

Finals of 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100 metres races were contested on the occasion. The Old Sadiqians also participated in 100 metres race.

In Tug of war between the staff and the parents, the staff team won.

There was a chatty breaking competition for the female guests. The students exhibited their skills through Karate, Dumbbell Drill, Mass PT, Gymnastics and Equestrian show. In the end, the chief guest gave away prizes.

The parents of the students and dignitaries coming from all over the country witnessed the grand ceremony with great interest and applauded the boys and the girls for their dedicated efforts.