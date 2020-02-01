UrduPoint.com
Sports Day To Be Arranged On Feb 5

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:29 PM

The district sports office will organise sports day on Feb 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

JHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The district sports office will organise sports day on Feb 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The sports events will include contests between football teams, basket ball, hockey and others.

Different teams from the district will participate in these events.

