Sports day to be arranged on Feb 5

The district sports office will organise sports day on Feb 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

JHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The district sports office will organise sports day on Feb 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The sports events will include contests between football teams, basket ball, hockey and others.

Different teams from the district will participate in these events.