Open Menu

Sports Department Making Efforts To Provide Maximum Sports Facilities To Youth: Mariyuum Keerio

Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Sports department making efforts to provide maximum sports facilities to Youth: Mariyuum Keerio

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) District Sports officer Hyderabad Maryam Keerio has said that Sports department was making efforts to provide maximum sports facilities to youth so that they could be protected from social evils and move to positive trends.

She expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of live screening of Pakistan-India cricket on big screen here in Niaz Stadium on Sunday.

Arrangements for Screening of Pak-India match were made on the directives of Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth affairs Muhammad Bux Mahar and Secretary Sports and Youth affairs Jalaudin Mahar.

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Sports Hyderabad Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India set 120-run target f ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India set 120-run target for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

15 hours ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

1 day ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

1 day ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

1 day ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

1 day ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

1 day ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports