Sports department making efforts to provide maximum sports facilities to Youth: Mariyuum Keerio

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) District Sports officer Hyderabad Maryam Keerio has said that Sports department was making efforts to provide maximum sports facilities to youth so that they could be protected from social evils and move to positive trends.

She expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of live screening of Pakistan-India cricket on big screen here in Niaz Stadium on Sunday.

Arrangements for Screening of Pak-India match were made on the directives of Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth affairs Muhammad Bux Mahar and Secretary Sports and Youth affairs Jalaudin Mahar.