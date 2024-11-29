District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad in collaboration with the Sports Department organized sports competitions on the fifth consecutive day of the Under-20 Youth Sports Festival

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad in collaboration with the Sports Department organized sports competitions on the fifth consecutive day of the Under-20 Youth Sports Festival.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti and District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput were the guests of honour.

In the chess boys' competitions, Pir Meraj won first, Haziq Zaman second and Solomon won third position, while in the girls' competitions, Asma won first, Areeba second and Tooba won third position. In the table tennis boys' teams, Nawab Shah Green won first, Nawab Shah White second and Nawab Shah Yellow team won third position.

In the girls' teams, Nawab Shah Shiner won first, Nawab Shah Striker second and Nawab Shah Queens won third position.

In Throwball girls championship competition, Bakhtawar Cadet College won first, Sakrand team won second and Nawab Shah team won third position. In addition, Bakhtawar Cadet College won first and Girls Degree College won second position in the girls tug of war competition.

In the girls Ring ball competition, Girls College Sakrand won first, Imdad Foundation Majeed Kerio won second and Shah Waliullah school won third position. In the Rope skipping competition, Saifullah won first in 30-second freestyle, Nasrullah of Sweet Home won second and Maroof Ali won third position.

In the boys athletics 800 meter race, Saifullah won first, Faraz second and Shafaat Ali won third position. In the 1500 meter race, Nadir Ali won first, Mohabbat Ali second and Nabil Akhtar won third position. In the 100 meter race, Muhammad Haris won first, Muhammad Zohaib won second and Faraz Ali won third position.

In the 400 meter race, Saifullah won first, Faraz won second and Abdul Rehman won third position. Long Jumping In the competitions, Nadir Baloch secured first position, Saifullah secured second position and Maroof Ali secured third position.

Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti and District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput distributed medals and trophies among the winning players and teams.

