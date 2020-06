Sports Department Punjab and Sports Board Punjab announce 3-month training programme

Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Sports Board Punjab here on Friday announced a 3-month online training schedule of provincial officers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Sports board Punjab here on Friday announced a 3-month online training schedule of provincial officers.

Divisional, district, tehsil sports officers and coaches will be given online training about sports injuries, office procedures, development monitoring, ADP/PC-1 formulation, exercises for athletes, coaches responsibilities etc during the 3-month training programme.

The 3-month training programme and virtual workshops will begin on June 24 and will continue till August 28, 2020.

In the second phase, all divisional sports officers will arrange online webinars at division level involving district and tehsil level sports persons, associations and coaches as well.

Following is the schedule of virtual workshops: June 24�25, 2020: Workshop on Usage of Zoom, Pakistan Citizen Portal, Social Media and Administration of E-Libraries.

June 30, 2020: Orientation of Field Officers of PMU, SBP on Monitoring of Sports Development Projects.

July 8-9, 2020: Workshop on Sports Infrastructure Development Process, Preparation of ADP & SNE.

July 22-23, 2020: Training on PEEDA, PPRA Rules, Legal Matters and Enquiry Reports.

Aug 5,6, 2020: Workshop on Role & Responsibilities of Coach, Sports Injuries & Modern Coaching Practices.

Aug 17 28, 2020: Training of middle & Secondary Tier Administration (Batch II). Duration two weeks.