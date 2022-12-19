UrduPoint.com

Sports Department Punjab Holds Awareness Programme On 'Addiction Of Drugs And Electronic Gadgets'.

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 19, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan said that talented youth had been a valuable asset of the country and his organization was holding awareness workshops with an aim to protect the young girls and boys from the menace of drugs and electronic devices.

He said this while addressing an awareness programme of Youth Affairs and sports Department Punjab against the 'Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets' here at University of Lahore on Monday.

Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz, officers of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, a large number of male and female students participated in the awareness activity.

Syed Umair Hassan said the campaign was a nice initiative of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab for protection and betterment of young boys and girls. "All educational institutions should organize such programmes on a regular basis so that the menace can be eradicated and the youth can be inclined towards healthy activities. We are planning to hold more such awareness workshops in other colleges and universities of the province," he added.

Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia on this occasion said that it was the right time for youth to show firm determination to get rid of fatal drugs and excessive use of electronic devices. "We are quite upbeat that we will be able to show the right direction to our thousands of young boys and girls through our awareness workshops," he elaborated.

He said that Sports Department Punjab was organizing much needed awareness workshops to save the future of thousands of young male and female students of the province.

Some of the participants said the measures taken by Sports department are for the betterment of youth and dangers of electronic devices and drug addiction were discussed in detail in the awareness session. The students listened to all the sessions with great attention.

On the occasion, the university officials appreciated the efforts of Sports department for thebetterment of the youth and the establishment of a good society. They said such events helpsave the future of thousands of young male and female students of the province.

