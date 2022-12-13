Sports Department Punjab organised awareness session against 'Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets'

Sports Department Punjab organized awareness session against 'Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets' here on Tuesday at Quaid-e-Azam Law College.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Sports Department Punjab organized awareness session against 'Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets' here on Tuesday at Quaid-e-Azam Law College.

The useful event was conducted on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta.

Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Liaqat Ali Bhatti, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Law College, officers of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, college professors and a large number of students attended the awareness workshop.

Addressing the awareness workshop, Deputy Secretary Sports Punjab Liaqat Ali Bhatti said that the SBP has taken many steps for the betterment of the youth. "Our youth must avoid the excessive use of technology and always try to use this facility for positive purposes instead of ruining their valuable time and energy in useless activities.

" Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia on this occasion said that it is the best effort of Sports department for the safety of youth and building a healthy society. He said spending hours on electronic devices is having negative effects on the physical health of the youth.

Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz, in her address said that using modern technology for positive purposes always enhances the mental abilities of youngsters. "Drugs are like a poison which destroys the life and career of youth and it is the right time for the young generation to get rid of this menace as early as possible," he maintained.

Speaking on this occasion, Principal of the college Nafir A Malik said that it is very important to spread awareness among young boys and girls about the serious harms of electronic devices and drug addiction. "The growing usage of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth is a matter of concern and we should make collective and effective efforts in this regard without wasting any time," he urged.