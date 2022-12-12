UrduPoint.com

Sports Department Punjab Organizes Awareness Programme To Protect Youth From Addiction Of Drugs And Electronic Gadgets

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Continuing its awareness campaign against the 'Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets' among the young generation, Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Ehsan Bhutta organized yet another awareness programme at Superior University here on Monday.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Registrar Mudassar Ali, professors, officers of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, a large number of male and female students participated in the programme.

Addressing the programme, the speakers said that this campaign is a nice initiative of Punjab govt for safety and betterment of young boys and girls. "The schools and colleges should organize such programmes on a regular basis so that this evil can be eradicated and the youth can be inclined towards sports activities," they added.

The speakers on this occasion appreciated the efforts of Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs for the betterment of the youth and the establishment of a good society. The measures taken by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports for the betterment of the youth and dangers of electronic devices and drug addiction were discussed in detail in the awareness session. The students listened to all the sessions with great attention.

They expressed gratitude to Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Ehsan Bhutta for organizing much needed awareness workshops to save the future of thousands of young male and female students of the province.

They said that youth should take part in sports activities to the maximum and library culture and habit of book study should be promoted in the educational institutions.

