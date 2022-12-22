Sports Department Punjab organizes awareness programme

Expanding the awareness campaign against the 'Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets' among the young generation, Sports Department Punjab organized another programme here at University of Education on Thursday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Expanding the awareness campaign against the 'Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets' among the young generation, sports Department Punjab organized another programme here at University of education on Thursday.

Deputy Secretary Admin Liaqat Ali Bhatti, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz, officers of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, professors and around 175 male and female students participated in the programme.

Addressing the programme, Deputy Secretary Admin said that Sports Department will continue to hold awareness programmes in other colleges and universities of the province to save the young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices. "It is very important to spread awareness among young boys and girls about the serious harms of electronic devices and drug addiction." Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department has taken many steps for the betterment of the youth.

"Our youth must avoid the excessive use of technology and always try to use this facility for positive purposes instead of ruining their valuable time and energy in useless activities." He further said the growing usage of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth is a matter of concern. "We should make collective and effective efforts in this regard without wasting any time," he urged.

Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz highlighted the role of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab for the eradication of addiction of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth of the province. The management of University of Education played a key role in the successful holding of the awareness event.

Director Youth Affairs of University appreciated the valuable efforts of Sports Department Punjab for spreading awareness among the younger generation against the harmful use of drugs and electronic gadgets.

The students of University of Education also shared their views regarding the damages of drugs and excessive use of electronic devices such as laptops, mobile phones and computers etc.