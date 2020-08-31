Sports Department Punjab to conduct a webinar on 'Coaching in Modern Age'

By Sohail Ali Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will conduct a webinar on 'Coaching in Modern Age' here on September 1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will conduct a webinar on 'Coaching in Modern Age' here on September 1.

The webinar will be organised under the directives of Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Divisional Sports Office Faisalabad will be the host of the online training webinar.

Expert trainers will deliver lectures on the topic of 'Coaching in Modern Age'. All divisional, district, tehsil sports officers and coaches of the province will take part in the webinar.