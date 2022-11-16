Sports Dept conducts 3rd awareness programme against addiction of drugs, electronic gadgets

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :In continuation of its unique campaign to save the youth from destructive addiction of drugs and electronic gadgets, the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab organised its third awareness programme here at Islamia College Civil Lines on Wednesday.

Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Vice Principal Dr Asim Nadeem, Dr Asghar Yazdani, Director Sports Prof Safdar Ali Asif, President of History Department Prof Hanif Abbasi, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Research Officer Sadia Pervez, Abdul Malik, college professors and a large number of students attended the awareness workshop.

Addressing the workshop, SBP DG said that the youth could stay safe from drugs by participating in sports activities. "There is no doubt that sports inspires youth to move forward in their respective careers and fields".

He said that Youth Affairs Wing is taking effective measures to led young boys and girls towards constructive activities. "Our youth is quite talented. They should use technology for positive purposes instead of wasting their time in irrelevant music videos and other such things".

Praising the efforts of Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Vice Principal Dr. Asim Nadeem said "It is the best effort of Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta for the wellbeing of youth and building a healthy society".

He said the young generation is spending more time on electronic devices which is not helping their mental development. "Spending hours on electronic devices is having negative effects on the physical health of the youth," he added.

Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia said that drugs are poison for youth and it is very important to organize such healthy activities to save the young generation from this poison".