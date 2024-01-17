Sports dept firmed to promote squash: Secretary

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Secretary Balochistan sports Dr. Javed Anwar Shahwani has said that the Sports Department is committed to the promotion of squash in the province. Concrete steps are afoot to facilitate youth want to prove their flair in the squash.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters on the occasion of a visit to the squash court in Ayub Sports Complex along with the Director General of Sports Durra Baloch on Wednesday.

President Balochistan Squash Association Mohammad Arshad, Kalim Khan Javed Ahmed, Salman Nasir, Dr. Manzoor and others were present.

Secretary recalled that the renowned Names of Pakistan in squash have made the country famous at the international level.

There are also squash players in our province who have no shortage of talent, and who have shown their skills whenever they get a chance.

“The purpose of visiting squash court was to see the venue so that it can be further improved,” the secretary said adding “We are trying to take steps to promote squash not only in Quetta but also in other districts of Balochistan.

Steps will be taken to provide opportunities to the players and further tournaments will be organized for them so that the players can get a chance to develop their skills,” Shahwani maintained.