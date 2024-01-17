Sports Dept Firmed To Promote Squash: Secretary
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Secretary Balochistan sports Dr. Javed Anwar Shahwani has said that the Sports Department is committed to the promotion of squash in the province. Concrete steps are afoot to facilitate youth want to prove their flair in the squash.
He expressed these views while talking to reporters on the occasion of a visit to the squash court in Ayub Sports Complex along with the Director General of Sports Durra Baloch on Wednesday.
President Balochistan Squash Association Mohammad Arshad, Kalim Khan Javed Ahmed, Salman Nasir, Dr. Manzoor and others were present.
Secretary recalled that the renowned Names of Pakistan in squash have made the country famous at the international level.
There are also squash players in our province who have no shortage of talent, and who have shown their skills whenever they get a chance.
“The purpose of visiting squash court was to see the venue so that it can be further improved,” the secretary said adding “We are trying to take steps to promote squash not only in Quetta but also in other districts of Balochistan.
Steps will be taken to provide opportunities to the players and further tournaments will be organized for them so that the players can get a chance to develop their skills,” Shahwani maintained.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Sports
-
All Pakistan Junior Boys Age Group Squash from Jan 1821 minutes ago
-
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket3 hours ago
-
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery3 hours ago
-
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat China in Olympic qualifying match4 hours ago
-
New Zealand beat Pakistan in third T20I to take unassailable 3-0 lead4 hours ago
-
Shiffrin powers to Flachau slalom victory under the lights6 hours ago
-
VAR confusion as Saudi Arabia roar back to beat Oman at Asian Cup7 hours ago
-
Shiffrin powers to Flachau slalom victory under the lights7 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka16 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores17 hours ago
-
Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler17 hours ago