Sports Dept Organizes Kids Sports Mela

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :A Kids Sports Mela was organized for the kids on the direction of Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khattak here Sunday in which the kids demonstrated their physical fitness through participation in sporting activities gymnastic, martial arts, taekwondo, tug-of-war, race and football matches.

Chief guest Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Akhlaq while addressing the ceremony, said that it was important to attract the new generation engaged in mobile towards sports. Hospitals will remain deserted if playgrounds are inhabited, he added.

He said that the government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports. He Appreciating the efforts of the Sports Department, he said that the Punjab government, Divisional and District Administration were taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports so that the youth could have access to sports opportunities at all levels.

On this occasion, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem said that it was essential to hold competitions at the local level which include competitions in major countries and international sports. At local level, this is time to haunt more sporting talent to represent the country at global level and bring laurels for the country, he added.

The event was attended by District Sports Officer Farooq Latif, Deputy Director Information Irum Saleemi and Assistant Professor Jibran Jamshed.

