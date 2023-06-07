UrduPoint.com

Sports Dept Taking Steps For Promotion Of Games In Balochistan: Dura Baloch

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Sports dept taking steps for promotion of games in Balochistan: Dura Baloch

Director General (DG) Sports Balochistan Dura Baloch on Wednesday said the department of sports and Youth Affairs was taking practical steps for the development of sports for the interest of youth players

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Sports Balochistan Dura Baloch on Wednesday said the department of sports and Youth Affairs was taking practical steps for the development of sports for the interest of youth players.

It is our responsibility to raise the awareness of sports among the youth and provide them with maximum opportunities for their mental, physical, moral and social training, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the players and journalists on the occasion of a visit to various grounds at the Ayub Sports Complex here.

Dura Baloch said that the work of the football academy would be started soon and, God willing, the academy could be ready within six months which would further promote the game of football and we would get the best football players in the future.

He said the installation of floodlights in the Ayub Sports Complex football ground to be completed within twenty days and the fourth All-Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Gold Cup football tournament to be held this year would be played under lights at night which would be enjoyed by the players and fans of football.

Related Topics

Football Balochistan Chief Minister Sports Visit Gold Moral God Best

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral ties ..

6 minutes ago
 Two gutka sellers arrested in Karachi

Two gutka sellers arrested in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Global Fund approves $282 mln grant for Pakistan's ..

Global Fund approves $282 mln grant for Pakistan's TB, Malaria program

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterates ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterates Pakistan's desire to further c ..

14 minutes ago
 Zverev back in French Open semi-finals as Swiatek ..

Zverev back in French Open semi-finals as Swiatek sets up Haddad Maia clash

14 minutes ago
 US remains invested in Gulf partnerships, Blinken ..

US remains invested in Gulf partnerships, Blinken tells diplomats

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.