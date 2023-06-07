Sports dept taking steps for promotion of games in Balochistan: Dura Baloch

Director General (DG) Sports Balochistan Dura Baloch on Wednesday said the department of sports and Youth Affairs was taking practical steps for the development of sports for the interest of youth players

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Sports Balochistan Dura Baloch on Wednesday said the department of sports and Youth Affairs was taking practical steps for the development of sports for the interest of youth players.

It is our responsibility to raise the awareness of sports among the youth and provide them with maximum opportunities for their mental, physical, moral and social training, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the players and journalists on the occasion of a visit to various grounds at the Ayub Sports Complex here.

Dura Baloch said that the work of the football academy would be started soon and, God willing, the academy could be ready within six months which would further promote the game of football and we would get the best football players in the future.

He said the installation of floodlights in the Ayub Sports Complex football ground to be completed within twenty days and the fourth All-Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Gold Cup football tournament to be held this year would be played under lights at night which would be enjoyed by the players and fans of football.