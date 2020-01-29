Sports dept to organize Sindh Games-2020 from Feb 1

The Sports & Youth Affairs department of Sindh will organize 18th Sindh Games- 2020 among all divisions of Sindh from February 1 to 15

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The sports & Youth Affairs department of Sindh will organize 18th Sindh Games- 2020 among all divisions of Sindh from February 1 to 15.

The Sports department has invited the organization and players for entry to participate in the Sindh Games 2020, said a statement.

The Sindh Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs has advised all concerned organizations and players to fill prescribed proforma available on website sportsandyouth.sindh.gov.pk for online registration.