Sports Dept To Organize Sindh Games-2020 From Feb 1

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:18 PM

The Sports & Youth Affairs department of Sindh will organize 18th Sindh Games- 2020 among all divisions of Sindh from February 1 to 15

The Sports department has invited the organization and players for entry to participate in the Sindh Games 2020, said a statement.

The Sindh Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs has advised all concerned organizations and players to fill prescribed proforma available on website sportsandyouth.sindh.gov.pk for online registration.

More Stories From Sports

