Sports deptt kicks off distribution of Sports Kits among players

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Sports department on Thursday commence the distribution of Sports Kits among the players of different sports in order to engage youth by encouraging new talent at community level.

In the first phase, thirteen boxing clubs of Liyari were shortlisted and handed over equipments and kits for the boxers.

Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah gave away the kits in a simple ceremony here to representatives of the Pakistan Boxing and Young Lyari Boxing Club Olympian Malang Baloch and Asif Lal.

The Kits included gloves, Target pad, Head-guard and other equipments for boy and girl boxers.

Secretary Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah talking on the occasion said that the distribution of Sports Kits for players had been commenced after a long time by the department and they would continue the same practice in the future too.

He said that it was their responsibility to continue the Sports activities in the province and take care of the players.

On the occasion, Additional Secretary Sports Shakir Qayum Khanzada, Vice President of Pakistan Boxing Federation Asghar Baloch, Sindh Tennis Association's Khalid Rehmani and others were present.