Sports deptt postpones spring festival after ban on sports activities amid Covid 19

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :District Sports department has postponed spring festival competitions after Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab suspended/closed all sports activities due to Covid 19 pandamic.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Adnan Naeem told APP here on Friday that spring festival organised by district sports department was underway. A spring festival cricket match was also played a day ago.

He informed that the female cricket match, table tennis male and female championship, basketball and football matches were part of the spring festival event.

However, after receiving the orders from sports department Punjab, all the sports activities have been suspended.

Mr Adnan said that they would fully implement on the orders and all the sports activities will remain closed.

According to notification issued by the Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, consequent upon receiving in the Covid 19 (Corona) positive cases, all the sports activities in the province of Punjab are suspended/closed forthwith till further order.