Sports deptt sends four sports schemes proposal to Pb govt for approval

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :District Sports department has sent proposal of four uplift projects to Punjab government for approval under Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021,22.

District sports officer (DSO) Adnan Naeem told APP here on Friday that the new sports schemes were sent to the provincial government and hoped that the schemes concerned will reflect in the upcoming budget.

The uplift schemes included up gradation of youth centre (wrestling arena) Ali chowk, rehabilitation of Multan cricket ground (MCG) Nawan Shehr, rehabilitation of sports gymnasium and upgradation of old cricket pavilion district ground.

DSO further informed that the work on three uplift projects including district sports ground, laying of astro-turf at hockey ground and up gradation of football ground Karri Jamandan was underway.

The two schemes are in final stages and will be completed by this year while AstroTurf project will take over two years for completion. He said that the work is being completed under supervision of Project Management Unit (PMU).

Adnan stated that they have also sent proposals of three uplift projects which will be initiated with MNA Malik Amir Dogar's funds.

The schemes were included construction of mosque at sports complex Multan, rehabilitation of sports hostel and up gradation of Qasim Bagh football stadium.

He said that the schemes concerned would be executed under supervision of Pak PWD.