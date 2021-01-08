UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Deptt Sends Four Sports Schemes Proposal To Pb Govt For Approval

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:10 PM

Sports deptt sends four sports schemes proposal to Pb govt for approval

District Sports department has sent proposal of four uplift projects to Punjab government for approval under Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021,22

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :District Sports department has sent proposal of four uplift projects to Punjab government for approval under Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021,22.

District sports officer (DSO) Adnan Naeem told APP here on Friday that the new sports schemes were sent to the provincial government and hoped that the schemes concerned will reflect in the upcoming budget.

The uplift schemes included up gradation of youth centre (wrestling arena) Ali chowk, rehabilitation of Multan cricket ground (MCG) Nawan Shehr, rehabilitation of sports gymnasium and upgradation of old cricket pavilion district ground.

DSO further informed that the work on three uplift projects including district sports ground, laying of astro-turf at hockey ground and up gradation of football ground Karri Jamandan was underway.

The two schemes are in final stages and will be completed by this year while AstroTurf project will take over two years for completion. He said that the work is being completed under supervision of Project Management Unit (PMU).

Adnan stated that they have also sent proposals of three uplift projects which will be initiated with MNA Malik Amir Dogar's funds.

The schemes were included construction of mosque at sports complex Multan, rehabilitation of sports hostel and up gradation of Qasim Bagh football stadium.

He said that the schemes concerned would be executed under supervision of Pak PWD.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Multan Sports Government Of Punjab Budget Bagh Mosque Government

Recent Stories

PM assures to meet Hazara community after burial o ..

4 minutes ago

FPCCI's coordinator for tourism promotion in Chitr ..

4 minutes ago

Govt not to hinder opposition's protest: Sheikh Ra ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 37 new locally transmitte ..

4 minutes ago

Mahira Khan wishes birthday to her photographer, f ..

7 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Appoints German Diplomat Pert ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.