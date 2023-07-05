Sports develop courage, tolerance, teaches youth brotherhood: Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that sports could develop courage, tolerance and teaches brotherhood to the youth, He said while talking to the closing ceremony of the Inter-Madrasas Games wherein the students of Madrasas based in merged tribal areas here at Governor House on Wednesday. He said the students of madrasahs of tribal districts have given the message of peace, friendship and love to the world with their strength and power in the field of sports.

The Governor also made an announcement on his behalf to organize sports competitions for the youth of the merged districts and give the Governor trophy to the winning team in future. In the closing ceremony of Inter-Madrasas Games at Governor House, Haji Ghulam Ali also distributed cash prizes and trophies to the winners and runners-up teams of the Inter-Madrasas Games.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that the spirit of courage and endurance is created through sports. It is the responsibility of all of us, including the government, to create healthy, energetic youth. "I would like to express my gratitude to the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs for organizing sports competitions for the students of Madrasas in the merged districts. The students of madrasahs of tribal districts have given the message of peace, friendship and love to the world with their strength and power in the field of sports.

The caretaker provincial cabinet members Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Malik Mehar Elahi, Rahmat Salam Khattak, Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Zubair, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, former Provincial Minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, scholars and students of madrasas participated in the ceremony.

The Governor distributed prizes to the teams participating in the sports gala, including the students of madrasas of the merged districts. In the same way, the winning team from Khyber district and the runner-up team from Kohat sub-division in football competitions, the winning team from Bajaur district in tug-of-war competitions, the runner-up team from North Waziristan and the winning team from Mohmand district in volleyball competitions, while the runners-up team sub-division Peshawar, in the Qirat competition.

The Governor at the end distributed Rs.

50,000 and Rs. 40,000 cash prizes to each winners and runners-up team. Qari Fatehi from Mohmand district won the trophy while, runner-up was Qari Adnan from Khyber district.

Speaking at the event, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmed said that 650 students of madrasas of all the districts took part in cricket, football, volleyball, tug-of-war and Qirat competitions.

He lauded Pakistan Army, Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Police Department, scholars for their role in holding the Games in successful events. He said the performance shown by the students of Madrasas is equally good from that of the performance of schools, colleges and universities of the settled areas.

In the ceremony, the boys and girls of Roshan Public School saluted the Governor and raised enthusiastic slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. The Governor paid tribute to the students of madrasas, sports department and other relevant authorities and administrations who participated in this grand event and on his behalf organized sports competitions for the youth and students of the merged districts and the winning team.

Haji Ghulam Ali announced the Governor Trophy for the event, while in this context he also announced his support for other accessories. The Governor said that the students of Madrasahs have God-given abilities and excel in every department. He said that by organizing these games in the province including the merged districts, sports and healthy activities will be promoted. He said that sports is the field in which the losers hug and congratulate the winners.

Sports teaches courage and endurance. He wished that next time sports competitions should be organized between students of Madrasahs and students of school colleges, which will promote love, love and brotherhood among these youths.

The governor said that the responsibility for establishing a peaceful society in the merged districts rests with the students and scholars of madrasas. "We have to stand in solidarity with our security agencies, Pakistan Army along with the constitution and constitution and we have to play our role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He congratulated the winning teams and players. At the end of the ceremony, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs also presented a commemorative shield to the Governor.