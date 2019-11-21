Sports equipment distributed among 15 UCs in Tehsil Pabbi

Deputy Commissioner District Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan Thursday said that as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan every possible steps would be taken to involve maximum youth in healthy sports activities so that they could come up at national and international levels

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner District Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan Thursday said that as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan every possible steps would be taken to involve maximum youth in healthy sports activities so that they could come up at national and international levels.

Addressing a huge gathering of players during the sports equipments distribution ceremony of worth Rs. 9.5 million among 15 Union Councils of the Tehsil Pabbi, District Nowshera at newly constructed Tehsil Sports Complex Pabbi, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said that after a successful sports gala another sports and culture festival would be organized in December this year wherein more than 28 Games would be part of it. Assistant Commissioner Pabbi Ms Haleema Obaid, Assistant Commissioner Hajra Sami, Account Officer Naveed Khan, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, office-bearers of various associations working in District Nowshera, and large numbers of players were also present.

He said for the promotion of sports activities at grassroots level steps have been taken accordingly by involving all the District, Tehsil and Union Council members to come and support the youth toward sports and culture activities.

He said besides 28 different Games, traditional sports would also be organized along with cultural festival. He also thanked ex-Nazim Ashfaq Khan, Member Union Council Khan Sher Ghari, Member Union Council Akbar Pura Mian Inam Ullah, Nazim Shoukat Ali Khan of Union Council Balo, Nazim Afsar Khan of UC Karway, Nazim Muhammad Shoaib of UC Chowki Momraz, Nazim Haider Ali of UC Taro, Nazim Hussain Ahmad Khan of UC Jalozai, Nazim Qaiser Khan of Mohib Banda, Nazim Sikander Zaman of Shah Kot, Nazim Sajjad Hameed Khattak of Dag Ismail Khan, Nazim Fazal Khaliq of UC, Nazim Gul Wali Khan of Dagai, Nazim Zulfiqar of Aman Kot, Nazim Israr Nabi of Dag Baso, Chairman Sports Committee Kashif Khan, members of the associations.

He said the distribution of sports equipments has already kicked off from 15 Union Councils of Tehsil Pabbi in the first phase and in the second phase sports equipments would be given to 20 Union Council of Tehsil Nowshera on November 29, 2019 and 12 Union Councils of Tehsil Jehangira on December 4, 2019.

He said distribution of sports equipment in various Tehsils has begun in the first phase as part of a strategy to promote sports and bring talent at par with other much development districts of the province.

A number of sports equipment was provided to the players at the Pabbi Union Council level, in which a special function was held at the Pabbi Ground. Nearby players from Pabbi Union Council included cricket, badminton, table tennis, judo, wushu, volleyball, football, kabaddi, basketball and other sports players, including bats, rackets, balls and track suits were also given.

A mat of Rs. 0.8 million each of Wushu, Karate and Judo were also provided to the associations by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and Assistant Commissioner Haleema Obaid. He said the steps has been taken only to equip the players with modern day equipments. He said it is an honor for Pabbi Tehsil that six kabaddi players, hailing from Pabbi Tehsil, were part of the national team recently took part in Kabaddi Junior World Cup held in Iran.