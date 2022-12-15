Sports essential for healthy activities, says minister

Member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio on Thursday said that sports were essential for healthy activities.

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio on Thursday said that sports were essential for healthy activities.

Speaking as the chief guest, on the occasion of the concluding and prize award ceremony of All Pakistan Inter-Board Tug of War Championship, 2022 hosted by the education board Shaheed Benazirabad at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah, he said the government had prepared the best sports grounds to provide ample sports opportunities to the youth of the area.

MPA said that he was striving to hold national and international standard sports at Nawabshah.

MPA said that he was trying to conduct hockey and cricket competitions at Nawabshah.

He said that all possible measures were been taken by the Sindh government for the promotion of sports in the province.

MPA congratulated the team of Lahore Education Board that won the title of All Pakistan Inter-Board Tug of War championship.

He said the Lahore team presented the best performance to clinch the championship title. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Education Board Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Hassan Shah also commended the Lahore team on winning the championship title.

The concluding ceremony of the championship was attended by Controller Examination Ehsan Ali Bhutto, Deputy Controller Examination Muhammad Hassan Khoso, Additional Director Colleges Prof Abdul Sattar Pirzada, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Sports Officer Fida Hussain Dahri, Sports Officer Hassan Ali Askari and other sports officials.

On the second and final day of All Pakistan Inter-Board Tug of War Championship the brilliant contests of first semi-final between Lahore and Shaheed Benazirabad teams Lahore remained the winner while in second semi-final Peshawar defeated Mardan Boar.

The final match was held between Lahore and Peshawar teams in which Lahore won the Championship title while third position went to Education Board Mardan. MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Chairman Education Board SBA, Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Hassan Shah distributed trophies and prizes among teams coming on first, second and third positions.