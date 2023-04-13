UrduPoint.com

Sports Events Beneficial For Motivation Of Journalists: Minister

Muhammad Rameez Published April 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Water Resources Muhammad Ali Shah has said that organising sports events was extremely beneficial for the motivation of journalists and their mental and physical health.

He was addressing the ongoing Peshawar Press Club Sports Gala here on Thursday.

Shah said that the extraordinary interest of journalists in the competitions made the sports gala more entertaining and vital for the members of the Peshawar Club who are always busy with hectic professional obligations. He also congratulated the Sports Committee for arranging the Sports Gala.

President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, former presidents M Riaz, Shamim Shahid, General Secretary Irfan Musazai and Chairman Sports Committee Zafar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

In the 2nd round of the gala, Zaib and Yasir Ali, Abid Khan and Zafar Iqbal, Tanveer and Wajid Shahzad, Alamgir and Kashifuddin, Shahzad Mehmood and Shah Faisal, M Ali Sheikh and Irfan Musazai won their matches in badminton competitions.

Similarly, Abbas Ali, Zafar Guraya and Adnan Shahid won their matches in snooker competitions.

Meanwhile, in table tennis, M. Ali Sheikh was declared the winner. In the Ludo competition, Malik Qaiser, Zahid Mirukhel Fayyaz Ahmed, Asfandiar, Yasir Ali, Iqbal, Umeer Muhammad Zai, Shah Nawaz, Khurram Parvez, Safir Ahmed, Uzmatullah, Aziz, Basit Ali, Shahzad, Arshad Khan and Irshad Ali won their respective matches.

Whereas, Zulfikar Chacha, Basir Qalandar, Shahzada Fahad, Safir Ahmed, Zahid Hussain and Ameer Ali Shah won the last event of the night in the Carrom Board.

It is worth mentioning that over 150 male and female journalists are participating in five different games including table tennis, badminton, carrom board, snooker and ludo.

