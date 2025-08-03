KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Sports activities organized under the banner of "Maarka-e-Haq" Independence Day celebrations by the Sindh Government's Sports Department concluded in District East's Sindh Youth Club, Gulistan-e-Johar, and District West. Over 400 male and female athletes participated in various events.

The sports events in city commenced with the national anthem. The final matches of boys' and girls' badminton, volleyball, and boxing were held with prominent guests in attendance, including Rangers DSR Irshad Baig, Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq, Deputy Director, DSOs Ismail Shah, Muhammad Usman, Hina Rafiq, Fareed Ali, Shah Naeem Zafar, Shahid Masood, and others.

The closing ceremony, held under the theme "Maarka-e-Haq," saw participation from more than 400 athletes from District East and District West, symbolizing love for the homeland and national unity on the occasion of Independence Day.

Special guests at the closing event distributed trophies and certificates among the winning teams.

According to the Sports Department spokesperson, District East claimed the first position in volleyball by defeating their opponent 0-2, while District Central secured second place.

In boys’ badminton, Muzzammil Waseem and Ali Gulab took first place, while Hussain and Hamza stood second. Among the girls, Ajo and Sehrba clinched first place, while Rosheen and Huda clinched second.

In District West, boxing competitions were held across 22 weight categories for both boys and girls. In the girls’ finals, Jannat from 1ABC Club won in the 30 kg category, while Ayesha from KBC Club emerged victorious in the 44 kg category.

According to District Sports Officer Muhammad Usman, in the men’s boxing finals, Taimoor from KBBC Club secured first position in the 51 kg category, and Farooq from the same club won in the 70 kg weight class.