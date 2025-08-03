Sports Events Conclude Under Sindh Govt's 'Maarka-e-Haq' Independence Day Celebrations
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Sports activities organized under the banner of "Maarka-e-Haq" Independence Day celebrations by the Sindh Government's Sports Department concluded in District East's Sindh Youth Club, Gulistan-e-Johar, and District West. Over 400 male and female athletes participated in various events.
The sports events in city commenced with the national anthem. The final matches of boys' and girls' badminton, volleyball, and boxing were held with prominent guests in attendance, including Rangers DSR Irshad Baig, Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq, Deputy Director, DSOs Ismail Shah, Muhammad Usman, Hina Rafiq, Fareed Ali, Shah Naeem Zafar, Shahid Masood, and others.
The closing ceremony, held under the theme "Maarka-e-Haq," saw participation from more than 400 athletes from District East and District West, symbolizing love for the homeland and national unity on the occasion of Independence Day.
Special guests at the closing event distributed trophies and certificates among the winning teams.
According to the Sports Department spokesperson, District East claimed the first position in volleyball by defeating their opponent 0-2, while District Central secured second place.
In boys’ badminton, Muzzammil Waseem and Ali Gulab took first place, while Hussain and Hamza stood second. Among the girls, Ajo and Sehrba clinched first place, while Rosheen and Huda clinched second.
In District West, boxing competitions were held across 22 weight categories for both boys and girls. In the girls’ finals, Jannat from 1ABC Club won in the 30 kg category, while Ayesha from KBC Club emerged victorious in the 44 kg category.
According to District Sports Officer Muhammad Usman, in the men’s boxing finals, Taimoor from KBBC Club secured first position in the 51 kg category, and Farooq from the same club won in the 70 kg weight class.
Recent Stories
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Sports events conclude under Sindh Govt's 'Maarka-e-Haq' Independence Day celebrations1 minute ago
-
IOA gears up for Youth & National Games1 minute ago
-
Govt Municipal Graduate College secures fourth positions in District Azadi Contests17 hours ago
-
Central Asia friendship bikers rally reaches Peshawar20 hours ago
-
Pakistan secure 5th place at World Junior Squash Team C'ships2 days ago
-
International motorbike rally 'Central Asia Tour 2025' sets off2 days ago
-
Pakistan ODI squad departs for US ahead of West Indies series2 days ago
-
Tri-nation T20 series: Schedule for Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE announced2 days ago
-
Pakistan ease past Czech Republic in World Jnr Squash Team C'ships3 days ago
-
Makhdoom Bilawal Sports Complex inaugurated in Korangi3 days ago
-
Pakistan Street Child Football Team shine in Norway Tournament3 days ago
-
Kabirwala martial arts team to represent Pakistan in international Taekwondo events3 days ago