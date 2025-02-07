Open Menu

Sports Events Held In Connection With Cholistan Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Sports events held in connection with Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sports events were organised at the Dring Stadium Bahawalpur in connection with the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq inaugurated the sports events.

Chief Executive Officer of education Deputy Director of Colleges, District Sports Officer, and other officials from relevant departments, along with a large number of athletes and sports enthusiasts were present.

The district sports officer announced that during the Cholistan Desert Rally, T-10 hardball cricket tournament, hockey, badminton, karate, and taekwondo competitions would be held at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, while traditional wrestling and Kabaddi competitions would take place at Dilwash Stadium Cholistan on February 14, and February 15, respectively.

