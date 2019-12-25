Sports events organized on Quaid-e-Azam Day

Divisional sports office organized various sports events to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day (December 25), here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Divisional sports office organized various sports events to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day ( December 25), here on Wednesday.

An exhibition match of wheelchair-basketball was played in first time in the history of Pakistan in which wheelchair players participated with full anticipation.

The matches of girls basketball, taekwando and hockey were also held.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

Divisional sports office presented Rs 10000, 5000 cash prizes and shields to winner and runner-ups, respectively.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum thanked the guests over their participation.