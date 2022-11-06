Sports Festival at Haripur Prison ends with great thrill

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A three days sports and youth festival, arranged by the Jail Administration in collaboration with District Youth Office, was concluded at Jail premises here Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Fawad Khan and Regional Prison Officer Muhammad Naeem graced the occasion as guests wherein great thrill witnessed among the prisoners who enthusiastically participated in different games organized with the aim to provide health facilities to prisoners.

During the festival, the prisoners and staff participated in different games which include cricket, volleyball, table tennis, ludo, carrom board, sack race, musical chair and athletics etc.

Local singer Faisal Hazarvi was also present who sang different urdu, Pashto and Hindko songs.

The prisoners really enjoyed the music and many of them came with great dance performances.

The festival ended with prize distribution amongst winners and vote of thanks from the administration side with a promise to arrange such programs regularly for the welfare of prisoners and staff.