UrduPoint.com

Sports Festival At Haripur Prison Ends With Great Thrill

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Sports Festival at Haripur Prison ends with great thrill

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A three days sports and youth festival, arranged by the Jail Administration in collaboration with District Youth Office, was concluded at Jail premises here Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Fawad Khan and Regional Prison Officer Muhammad Naeem graced the occasion as guests wherein great thrill witnessed among the prisoners who enthusiastically participated in different games organized with the aim to provide health facilities to prisoners.

During the festival, the prisoners and staff participated in different games which include cricket, volleyball, table tennis, ludo, carrom board, sack race, musical chair and athletics etc.

Local singer Faisal Hazarvi was also present who sang different urdu, Pashto and Hindko songs.

The prisoners really enjoyed the music and many of them came with great dance performances.

The festival ended with prize distribution amongst winners and vote of thanks from the administration side with a promise to arrange such programs regularly for the welfare of prisoners and staff.

Related Topics

Cricket Tennis Sports Music Vote Jail Haripur Sunday From Race Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.