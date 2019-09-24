Sports Festival carrying 3000 athletes begins

The Sports Festival started on Tuesday in the history of District Nowshera at Farooq Azam Football Stadium with 3000 athletes are taking part in 18 different Games being played on different venues

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sports Festival started on Tuesday in the history of District Nowshera at Farooq Azam Football Stadium with 3000 athletes are taking part in 18 different Games being played on different venues.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Jamsheduddin was the chief guest on this occasion who along MPA Ibrahim Khattak, MPA Somi Falak Naz, DC Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, ADC Noor Wali Khan Wazir, AC Pabbi Haleema, Saman Abbas Jehangira, Ayub Khan, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, former international athletes Muhammad Shah, Syed Jaffar Shah, Sami Ullah Marwat, Arshad Hussain, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion DC Shahid Ali Khan said that they want to involve maximum number of youth in healthy sports activities.

He said it was for the first time in the history of District Nowshera such a mega event being organized with the support of District Administration and Directorate of Sports KP. He also appreciated District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch and his team for ensuring all facilities to the players.

DC Shahid Ali Khan said that on the special directive of the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Senior Minister Sports Muhammad Atif Khan steps have been taken to provide ample opportunities to the youth of Nowshera Districts besides ensure a chance to the talented youth to come up at districts level so that in future they would be part of the National Games.

He disclosed that game like bodybuilding, tug of war, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, kabaddi, taekwondo, hockey, snooker, archery, karate, throw ball, handball, football, athletics etc were part of the games.

He said we want to bring the youth to the playing fields and through participation in sports they could attain good health besides a healthy mind reside in healthy body.

Shahid said the aim and objective of the games was to involve the youth in healthy sports activities. Jamshed Baloch said that there was no dearth of talent in District Nowshera and hopefully through these games good talent would come up to be part of the forthcoming 33rd National Games.

DSO Jamshed Baloch said that under the patronage of DC Shahid Ali Khan, a great strategy has been developed for promoting sports in Nowshera district and finding new talent to national and international levels.

Earlier, the ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Wajid Khan, followed by a grand and smart March Past of all 3000 athletes participating in 18 different Games. Soon after the March Past, school children of Govt High School No.1 Nowshera presented National Anthem, followed by a melodious song by famous singer Irfan Kamal. Members of the District Administration and District Sports Association participated in Musical Chair and Tug of War competition. The District Administration won the Tug of War while Zahir Ali of Hockey Association won the Musical Chair.

A perfect smart PT show by school children, karate and gymnastic demonstration compelled the sitting spectators to come on their toes and they responded well with cheering hands. The Games would continue for week.