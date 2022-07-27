Sports festival for orphans and destitute children started in a colorful ceremony

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Sports Festival for State, Orphans and Destitute children with the cooperation of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Zamung Kor kicked start on Wednesday at Zamung Kor, situated at Haryana Bala, main Charsadda road, Peshawar.

The colourful opening ceremony of the festival was held with Director Zamung Kor Syed Mazar Ali Shah, Director Operation Azizullah Jan, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Principal Miss Zainib Khan, Assistant Principal Miss Jamila, Secretary of Provincial Jujitsu Association Tahseen Ullah, Sports In-charge Miss Khatijah Khan, former international martial art player Alla Gul Afridi, AD Ashfaq Ahmad, teaching faculties, officials, players and around 700 children of the Zamung Kor were also present.

There were hundreds of children enthusiastically taking part in cricket, football, table tennis, badminton, Martial Arts, tug-of-war, karate, jujitsu, races, Qirat, Naat, Declamation of both urdu and English, Sack Race, Musical Chair competitions.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony, tug-of-war, martial art demonstration, musical chair and sack race competitions were held.

The children of Zamung Kor also showed excellent performance in martial arts and received great applause from the sitting spectators.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Director Operation Azizullah Jan said the main objective of this festival is to provide positive entertainment and opportunities to orphan and destitute children to bring smiles on their faces and express their talents.

He said that these children are full of abilities like other children of the society, they need to be provided with opportunities. The Directorate General of Sports is providing them with sports opportunities.

Speaking on this occasion soon after inaugurating the three-day colourful sports festival for most deserving children of the Zamung Kor, Director Zamung Kor Syed Mazhar Ali Shah termed the steps taken by Directorate General Sports as a key and in the right direction.

Director Zamung Kor Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said that for the first time, a sports event has been organized for these destitute children, which is a welcome thing because by organizing such events, these children will be happy and entertained as well as encouraged.

There is a lot of talent among the children, if they are paid attention to, they can surely become heroes of the country and the nation. Maximize opportunities to express talents and have positive fun, he added.