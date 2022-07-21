Sports festival for orphans, destitute children to start from July 26: DG Sports

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Come Again Smile sports Festival for the orphans and destitute children living in Zamung Kor is going to be held from July 26-28 on Main Charsadda Road.

The even has been organized by Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Zamung Kor.

Talking to media, Director General Sports Khalid Khan said on Thursday that the aim of the festival was to provide opportunities for positive entertainment and happiness to the children living in Zamung Kor so that they can also express their talent and move forward.

It is certainly their legitimate right to ensure them equal opportunities like the other children, he added.

He said that these children are full of abilities like other children of the society, they need to be given opportunities and the Directorate General Sports KP was providing them these opportunities.

The DG said that cricket, football, table tennis, badminton, tug-of-war, karate, jujitsu, musical chair competitions will be held in the festival. A song competition will also be organized. Sports equipment will also be provided to the children and trophies, cash prizes will also be distributed among the position holders.