Sports Festival For Underprivileged Children To Start On Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Sports Festival for under-privileged and orphanage children of Zamunga Kor under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be commencing from Tuesday.

The Festival title as "Smile Again" will continue until July 28 wherein the children from Zamung Kor would participate in different Games.

Talking to APP, Sports In-charge and former cricketer of the Zamung Kor, Khatijah Khan said that the children were fully ready and more enthusiasts for taking part in different Games to be organized under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The festival would be held in Orphanage Village Zamung Kor situated in Haryana Bala village on main Charsadda Road, Near Khazana Sugar Mills.

She said that all the arrangements had been completed in this regard. She also lauded Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan and Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Khan Baloch for initiating such steps in providing healthy activities for the children of Zamung Kor.

She said the aim and objective was to provide opportunities for positive entertainment and happiness to the children living in Zamung Kor so that they can also express their talents and move forward.

She said that these children are full of abilities like other children of the society, they need to be given opportunities. The Directorate General Sports is providing them with sports opportunities. She said that cricket, football, table tennis, badminton, tug-of-war, karate, jujitsu, musical chair competitions will be organized in the festival.

A song competition will also be held, she said, adding "Sports equipment will also be provided to the children and prizes will be given to the position takers to motivate them."

