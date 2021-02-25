UrduPoint.com
Sports Festival Kicks Off With Volleyball In Sanghar College

Thu 25th February 2021

Sports festival kicks off with volleyball in Sanghar college

SANGHAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :In connection with the Sports Week celebrations Deputy Director Information Zafar Mangi on Thursday inaugurated a sports event with maiden volleyball game at Government Boys Degree College.

Government Boys Degree College Principal Mir Hassan Sriwal, Prof. Nawaz Kambahar, Prof. Mumtaz Leghari, Prof. Mubeen Wasan, Prof.

Imran Ali, Yaqub Leghari, Director Physical education Arshad Arain, Zohaib Hassan and others were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Director introduced the players to Zafar Mangi before the inauguration of the volleyball game and later he inaugurated the volleyball game by presenting the first ball.

Later, tree plantation was held in the grounds of the college in which Deputy Director Information and others planted trees and prayed for national security, prosperity and development.

