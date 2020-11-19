Sports Festival of differently abled persons held in Nowshera

NOWSEHERA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) ::Special Sports Festival of the differently abled persons organized by District Sports Office Nowshera and the district administration ended in a colourful ceremony here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorwali Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who later distributed prizes among the winners.

Regional Sports Officer Mardan Mir Bashar Khan, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Administrative Officer Irshad Khan, Shah Khalid, Assistant District education Officer, Deputy District Sports Officer Zaka Ullah Khan, Secretary Organizing Committee Zawar Zia Noor, Chairman Special Life Foundation (SLF), international player Ayaz Khan, famous tv artists Sardar Khan Merakhay and Zardad Bulbul and other important personalities were present.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand officially inaugurated the competitions a day earlier, followed by competition of athletics, tug-of-war, badminton, bushi, standing and wheelchair cricket where in 100 players took part.

In the men's tug-of-war, Hayat's team won against Khurshid Alam. In men's standing cricket, Ashfaq Hussain Aliwan defeated Sohail Ali and won the first position.

In the badminton final, Zubair and Zeeshan defeated Sher and Hayat. In the men's wheelchair race, Wisal Khan won the first position while Tahir won the second position. In Wheelchair Cricket, Ayaz Aliwan bagged the first position and Zaheer Hussain Aliwan bagged the second position.

Arshad won gold and Abdullah claimed silver in the short race. Talking to the media on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorwali Khan congratulated the athletes on organizing the Special Sports Festival.

Paying homage to the organizer, he said that under the auspices of the provincial government, sports events are being organized in all the districts which is commendable. Such competitions are essential for the mental and physical development of children.

Nowshera administration will always cooperate so as to give ample opportunities to the players to come and play instead of playing with mobile and engaging themselves in social media.

Unfortunately, he appealed to the younger generation to make time for sports and exercise. At the end, the special guest distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes among all the winners.