Sports Festival Of Punjab Motorway Police Concludes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:42 PM

Sports festival of Punjab Motorway police concludes

IG(National Highways Motorway Police) Allah Dino Khowaja says sports activities play vital role in the growth, formation and development of human life.

Sheikhupura: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th,2019) Inspector General National Highways Motorway Police Allah Dino Khowaja said sports activities play vital role in the growth, formation and development of human life. A sound mind is found in sound body and sports play a pivotal role in aligning human mind in right directions. He was addressing as chief guest in the closing ceremony of 9th NHMP Annual Sports Festival, 2019 held at NH&MP Training College, Sheikhupura. Additional IG Khalid Mahmood, Additional IG North Abbas Malik, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam and other senior police officers and officials of Motorway Police and large number of media representatives were also present on the occasion.

In week long Sports Festival, teams from Central, North, South, Motorways, M4 Zone, West Zone, Training College and Headquarters participated in cricket, Football, Tug of War, Basketball, Volley Ball, Shooting, Shot Put, Table Tennis, Badminton and Athletic competitions. NHMP Training College won the title of best zone by winning 10 Gold Medals. At closing ceremony the final match of tug of war was played between last year champion Central Zone and NHMP Training College in presence of Chief Guest. The match was won by Training College Tug of War team. The distinguishing feature of this closing ceremony of 9th Sports Festival was 100 and 50 meter race among senior officers. In 50 meter race among senior officers DIG North Aalam Shinwari remained the winner.

Addressing at the occasion, IG Motorway Police Allah Dino Khowaja said that NHMP is renowned as courteous, honest and helping force. Human resource development play imperative role in the success of any organization while sports are vital in invigorating this resource, he added. He further said that sports are part of life and enjoying win is the spirit of game. IG NHMP added that sports activities always create healthy competition in organizations. He said that sports activities always generate environment of tolerance, team work and struggle to achieve the success. Inspector General Allah Dino Khowaja advised officers to bring this spirit of tolerace in the field to better serve the department. IG NHMP congratulated the winning teams and appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam for organizing the sports festival in befitting manner. IG NHMP also congratulated Commandant Training College Mehboob Aslam for being Champion Zone of NHMP 9th Sports Festival 2019. Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that sports activities are essential to boost the morale of any force and he will try to organize different sports events besides this annual festival. At the end of the event, IG NHMP distributed prizes among the winning teams and players and handed over the Champion Trophy to Commandant Training College for being Best Zone.

