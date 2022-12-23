UrduPoint.com

Sports Festival Organised For Prisoners Of Central Jail

December 23, 2022

Sports Festival organised for prisoners of Central Jail

A sports festival was organized here for prisoners of the Central Jail by the Directorate General Sports and a large number of inmates enthusiastically participated.

The prisoners took part actively in various competitions, including Kabaddi, Badminton, Table Tennis and Tug of War.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Inspector General of Prisons, KP, Saadat Hassan, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Director Operation Sports Azizullah Jan, Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Peshawar Imran Khan, Superintendent Central Jail Maqsoodul Rehman and other notables were present during the opening ceremony.

An interesting situation arose during a tug of war between the Police team and the prisoners team. The prisoners team defeated the police team by 2-1. Both teams were leveled 1-1 at the first two pulls, but in the third one, the police team suffered defeat.

After winning the final match, the prisoners celebrated with dance performances on traditional "Athran" music.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed said it was very important to provide opportunities to the prisoners to make them efficient citizens of the society.

"Involving them in such festivity means giving them opportunities to choose the right path, so that after their release they can go ahead and play their positive role in the development of their country and nation, and become responsible citizens", he added.

Saadat Hassan thanked the Directorate General Sports and said that steps should be taken to make the prisoners respectable citizens.

The aim of Peshawar Sports Festival in Central Jail is to encourage them towards positive activities.

