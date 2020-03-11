Sports festivals in merged area to start in tribal district on Thursday: Nawaz Khan

Director Sports Merged District Muhammad Nawaz Khan has said that the biggest ever games of the merged tribal district will be commencing at Ghalanai Sports Complex on March 12 with a total of 47 thousands players are taking part in 31 male and five female games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Sports Merged District Muhammad Nawaz Khan has said that the biggest ever games of the merged tribal district will be commencing at Ghalanai Sports Complex on March 12 with a total of 47 thousands players are taking part in 31 male and five female games.

Addressing a press conference, Muhammad Nawaz Khan said it was in the history of the merged tribal district that such a mega sporting event has been planned on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said the govt has allocated a grant of Rs250 million to involve the youth of merged tribal districts including 25 tehsils, six sub-districts, which are earlier called as FRs comprising FR Peshawar, FR Kohat, FR Bannu, FR Lakki Marwat, FR Dera Ismail Khan and FR Tank and seven districts including North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khurram, Orakzai, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber.

He said besides these games, the youth of tribal districts also part of the ongoing KP U21 Inter-District, Inter-District and Inter-Regional Games.

He said all the players part of the winners teams would be provided full uniform, track-suite, shoes, travelling and daily allowances. Muhammad Nawaz Khan said that a request has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate the games at the opening ceremonies at North Waziristan or South Waziristan districts.

He said it was a golden opportunity for the players of tribal areas to exhibit their talent being part of the biggest ever games. He also thanked Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Secretary Sports Khushal Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for taking keen interest in involving the youth of tribal areas in healthy sports activities.

Muhammad Nawaz Khan said that there was no dearth of talent in tribal youth and present govt was very keen to provide and extending all out facilities so that to bring these youth to the main pool of talent.

He lauded the provincial govt for launching separate games for the youth of merged districts and through that way a chance will be given to the players to show their skills and come to national and international levels.

In the first phase games would be played in tribal districts in each tehsils where playing facilities are available. The start of these games will be held from Mohamnd district and subsequently the closing ceremonies of these games will be held in the rest of districts and sub divisions (schedule is attached). The second phase starting from April 8 in which the winners teams of male and female would compete in all these games.

This is the first time in history of merged areas that such a huge numbers of players are going to participate in sports festival.