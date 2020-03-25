UrduPoint.com
Sports Forum Starts Sending Ration Bags To Financially Unstable Athletes

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Sports forum starts sending ration bags to financially unstable athletes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karachi Sports Forum has started sending ration bags to the financially unstable athletes, organizers and ground staffers at their doorsteps who are limited to their homes following the lockdown imposed amid outbreak of corona virus.

Karachi Sports Forum office bearers thanked the donors for their cooperation in this regard, saying that during these difficult times services being rendered by generous people for the sportsmen are commendable, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The people who intend to support the sports community in this difficult hour can contact Muhammad Nasir on cell no. 03003543483.

